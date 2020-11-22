Trump campaign says conspiracy-pushing Sidney Powell not part of president’s legal team

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

KETK — The Trump Campaign released a statement Sunday night saying that Sidney Powell, who at a news conference last week said Trump lost the election because of several conspiracies, is not part of the president’s official legal team.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” the statement said.

The statement was issued by Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Trump, and Jenna Ellis, Trump Campaign Senior Legal Adviser and Attorney for President Trump.

On Thursday, at a news conference at which Giuliana and Ellis also spoke, Powell said among other things that some of the election machines used flipped votes from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden and used software created “at the direction of Hugo Chavez,” the Venezuelan president who died in 2013.

She also said Trump beat Democrat Joe Biden “by a landslide.”