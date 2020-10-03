Trump says he will ‘be back soon’ in video posted to Twitter

(KETK)- President Trump shared that he will “be back soon” on Twitter on October 3.

He begins the video by thanking all of the medical professionals who have been caring for him during his hospital stay.

The President also said he is feeling better.

“We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to because we still have to make America great again,” said Trump. “I think I’ll be back soon.”

The President added that some of the therapeutics he is taking are “miracles.”

“I just want to tell you that I’m starting to feel good. You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test. So we’ll be seeing what happens over those next next couple of days.” He added.

Trump also expressed his gratitude for the well wishes he has received.

“I most of all, appreciate what’s been said by the American people, by almost a by partisan consensus of American people, beautiful thing to see,” said Trump. “And, I very much appreciate it, and I won’t forget it. I promise you that.”

He also thanked other leaders from different countries for their concern and he mentioned the first lady.

“I want to thank everybody. Our first lady is doing very well, and Melania asked me to say something as to the respect that she has for our country, the love that she has for our country.” Trump said.