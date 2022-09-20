TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 72. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with near record high temperatures. A front will move through in the afternoon which should help alleviate our humidity. Low: 73. High: 99. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and not as humid. Low: 70. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the evening along a front that will move through the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and not as warm/humid. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry. Low: 64. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.