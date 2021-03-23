Tuesday Evening Forecast: Quiet night expected, rain & storms return tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear for at least the first half. For the second half of the night we’ll see a few passing clouds but we’re remaining dry. It’ll be a little chilly with temps in the 50s. Low: 52. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds are expected throughout the day. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. In addition, it’ll be quite breezy and warm. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 78. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT: We’ll see an ongoing threat of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat will continue through the overnight hours. We’re under a Level II slight risk for large hail, damaging winds, and the low threat of an isolated tornado. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely through at least the early afternoon. The main threat of severe weather will likely be to our East. Rain should be coming to an end by Thursday Evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 67. Winds: S, NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 47. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an early chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 55. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some spotty rain. ChaLow: 57. High: 75. Winds