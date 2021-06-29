Tuesday Morning Forecast: Additional rain chances expected today

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon. Since we’ll have less rain in the area, we’ll see warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds are expected once the last of the rain moves out late in the evening. Temperatures will be allowed to fall into the lower 70s as a result of the clearer skies. Low: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon due to high levels of gulf moisture and an approaching front off to the NW. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing as the cold front moves through. There are some indications that the rain will be widespread for a time. Regardless, temperatures will be cooler under the influence of the showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 85. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours. We should start to see a drier trend in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible but the Fourth should remain dry for most. Just have a way to keep eyes on the radar if you have outdoor plans. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 90s by the afternoon. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: E 10 MPH.