Tuesday Morning Forecast: Next cold front will arrive tomorrow night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cloud cover continues to stream in from the west giving us mostly cloudy skies this morning. Some fog is possible for Deep East Texas through 9 AM. A cold front off to our NW will move in tomorrow night and increase our rain chances.

TODAY: We’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies and relatively warm afternoon temperatures. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds not quite as cold. Low: 58. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle possible in the afternoon. The front will move through Wednesday night giving us a better rain chances overnight (60%). Chance of rain during the day: 20%. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain will be ending from North to South throughout the morning. Skies should begin to clear in the afternoon with cooler temperatures. It’ll be quite breezy in the PM as well. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 65. Winds: NE, S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, breezy, and slightly warmer. Low: 42. High: 72. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Another front will arrive bringing cooler temperatures and a few clouds. Low: 45. High: 66. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51