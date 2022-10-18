MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the player below.

OSHP confirmed that a pilot and a passenger on the aircraft died when it crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot in Marietta at 7:15 a.m. Authorities state that no one on the ground was hurt.

(Courtesy Photo/Amber Davis)

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE9L, a small plane that can seat up to ten people. The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating as well.

A spokesperson with John Glenn International Airport confirmed that the plane took off from CMH at 6:39 a.m. They did not share that plane’s destination at this time.

OSHP in southeast Ohio said the crash has affected traffic and that drivers should avoid the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The City of Marietta’s official Facebook page said that SR 7 reopened as of 9 a.m.

Marietta is right along the Ohio River on the border between Ohio and West Virginia.