Two groups to distribute free food in Longview as COVID-19 financial woes continue

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two organizations are set to give out free food at the Longview convention complex, 100 Grand Blvd., said an announcement from the city.

From 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, the East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution. Motorists will need to enter from Cotton Street and follow directions to receive the food, said information from the city.

Families will need to enter from Cotton Street and follow directions. The distribution is drive-thru only. There are no eligibility requirements and identification is not needed, the announcement said.

Representatives of more than one household can be in the same car. Those who want to pick up food for others should bring a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for the person up food for them and their signature, the announcement said.

Transformation Longview will hold a Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. The organization is set to distribute 1,500 food boxes with produce, meat, and dairy, the announcement said.

The groups are holding the drives to help families who are need because of financial burdens brought on by COVID-19.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on food resources.