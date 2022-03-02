WACO, Texas – Waco Fire units are responding to a construction accident on the Baylor University campus.

The accident occurred at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, at the construction site of the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center – located at S. University Parks Drive and Dutton Avenue. It is being reported as a partial collapse at a building under construction.

Two injuries have been reported. The Baylor Assistant Police Chief has said the site is secure.

Waco Lieutenant Fire Marshal Keith Guillory says the two workers fell from 35 feet. The workers fell off of a blue lift, and the piece of steel on the ground fell around the workers. They were not entrapped.

The two workers have been transported to the hospital. The construction site is still open.

“The accident affects every member of the Baylor community, and our prayers go immediately to the two individuals who were injured, as well as their family, friends and co-workers,” says Baylor Assistant Vice President of Media and Public Relations Lori Fogleman, in a statement released Wednesday. “We are deeply appreciative of the rapid response of Baylor University Police Department, Waco Fire and AMR.”

Baylor says it is actively supporting the agencies investigating the circumstances of this accident.

Source: Waco Fire Department