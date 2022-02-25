Editor’s Note: Smith County officials initially reported that the deceased male was found in the backseat of the truck. They later clarified that both individuals were found in the front seat. The article has been updated to reflect the change.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two individuals, a woman and a man, were found dead inside a pickup truck on the side of FM 2868 in Smith County Friday morning.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., a Smith County deputy investigated a black Ford F-250 that was stopped on the side of FM 2868 near Highway 155. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed that it was still running and when he checked inside the vehicle, he discovered a white female in the driver’s seat holding a handgun.

Upon further investigation, the deputy realized that the woman was dead before he noticed a white male next to her who was also deceased.

Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are on location at this time. This continues to be an active investigation and more information will be disseminated as it becomes suitable for release.