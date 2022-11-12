DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Two planes collided in mid-air at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Saturday, according to NBCDFW.

Dallas Fire Rescue reported the Dallas Executive Airport incident as an Alert 3-Aircraft Emergency, according to NBCDFW.

According to NBCDFW, the two planes were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. It’s not known if the pilots, crew or audience have been injured at this time.

Investigations from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are pending at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.