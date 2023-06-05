AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is home to two of the best zoos in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

The website is famous for its rankings, particularly those of colleges and universities.

The list of top zoos was curated using “extensive research” into education, conservation and global outreach efforts.

Houston Zoo and Fort Worth Zoo both made the list, alongside world-famous zoos like San Diego Zoo and the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

The U.S. News & World Report did not rank the zoos in this case, instead releasing an overall list of best zoos in the country. Here’s a look at which zoos made the list:

All zoos in the list are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a non-profit that focuses on “the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, education, science and recreation,” according to its website.