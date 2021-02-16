TxDOT crews in East Texas clearing highways of snow, preparing for next round of ice

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT crews are working in 12-hour shifts to clear the roadways of snow and ice.

After concentrating their earliest efforts on major U.S. highways, crews are moving Tuesday morning to loops, state highways and farm roads.

“Applications of brine, rock and de-icer on major roadways are also planned today ahead of predicted ice and snow beginning Wednesday,” said Rhonda Oaks, a TxDOT public information officer based in Lufkin.

More frozen precipitation is expected to make driving more hazardous throughout the week.

The Lufkin District is using 37 blades on equipment to clear roads.

“U.S. 59 has been our focus since Sunday because it is a major freight corridor across the state and through our district,” Oak said.

The U.S, 190 Bridge across Lake Livingston in San Jacinto County was reopened Monday night. All other roads were expected to open Tuesday, but travel is discouraged, she said.

“We hope to get a lot accomplished before more ice and snow on Wednesday and Thursday,” Oaks said. “We don’t want people to think just because the sun is out, the roads are clear and not frozen. As we apply rock, de-icer and brine today, these efforts will increase and enhance the safety of the roads, but we still discourage any travel until temperatures rise above freezing.”

For road conditions and closures statewide, visit drivetexas.org.