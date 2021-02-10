TxDOT preparing for ice on highways, bridges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT crews on Wednesday were spraying brine on bridges and roadways in advance of possibly icy weather.

The brine — a mixture of salt and water — helps prevent ice from sticking to roads.

“Fast-moving mobile operations with minimal impacts to traffic are used to distribute apply the solution,” said a TxDOT statement. “Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.”

TxDOT is staging equipment, people and materials to be able to respond to problem spot when needed.

THE BIG CHILL

The National Weather Service has placed Smith and counties to the north and west under a winter weather advisory through noon Thursday. The weather service says to expect freezing rain and some ice accumulations on mostly elevated surfaces.

CHECK OUT THE INTERACTIVE RADAR

TxDOT offers these driving tips should wintry conditions set in:

Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.

Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.

Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

Visit DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for statewide road conditions. #EndTheStreakTX