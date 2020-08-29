Tyler breast cancer walk to be held virtually this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- This year’s More Than Pink Walk that raises money for breast cancer patients will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place on August 29.

The virtual opening ceremony will start at 9:00 a.m. and it will give people a chance to honor survivors and hear stories from different speakers.

This year’s walk will be different because participants will have the opportunity to complete the walk on their own, and there won’t be a designated meeting place.

People can complete the walk in their backyard, neighborhood, or at a park. According to the More Than Pink Walk website this is so people can be safe.

Participants will also be able to track their steps through the More Than Pink Walk app, and they can receive a virtual finisher medal by walking 6,000 steps.

For more information, click here.