Tyler firefighters called to business when power surge causes problems

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Firefighters were called to Tyler Building Systems, 3535 Shiloh Road in Tyler, on Tuesday afternoon, after the business experienced a power surge.
The power surge burned fuses and a breaker box but did not cause additional damage, said people on the scene.
Several units of Tyler FD, responded to the call.
