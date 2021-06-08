Tyler firefighters called to business when power surge causes problems

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Firefighters were called to Tyler Building Systems, 3535 Shiloh Road in Tyler, on Tuesday afternoon, after the business experienced a power surge.

The power surge burned fuses and a breaker box but did not cause additional damage, said people on the scene.

Several units of Tyler FD, responded to the call.

