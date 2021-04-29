Tyler ISD District 3 race pits Alexander, Atkins

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Two people are running for District 3 on the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees: Sugar Ray Alexander and Yvonne Atkins.

The seat was previously held by Freeman Sterling who died in 2020. The district appointed Atkins to fill the seat until a new person is elected to finish the unexpired term.

District 3 covers a large part of western areas of TISD.

YVONNE ATKINS

Atkins has had a long career in public education. She was a teacher and administrator at Boulter, Stewart and Three Lakes middle school, and T.J. Austin and Clarkston elementary schools.

She has listed the changing of the name of Robert E. Lee High School to Legacy High School and the way district has dealt with the challenges of teaching children during the COVID-19 pandemic as achievements since she joined the board.

SUGAR RAY ALEXANDER

Alexander attended John Tyler High school and studied drafting at Tyler Junior College and Sam Houston State University. He works as a drafter.

He has said that the community discussion about changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School to Legacy High influenced his decision to run for office and that he is concerned about the process of assigning students to specific schools. He also has said he supports programs to increase student achievement.

ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at any location listed below:

Bell Elementary 1409 Hankerson St

Chapel Hill Fire Department 13801 County Road 220

Clarkston Elementary School 2915 Williamsburg Dr

Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park 574 W Cumberland Rd

Glass Recreation Center 501 W 32nd St

The HUB-Smith County 304 E Ferguson St

Jones/Boshears Elementary 3450 Chandler Hwy

Soma Church 3700 Old Bullard Rd

St Louis Baptist Church 4000 Frankston Hwy

St Violet Baptist Church 14129 FM 2767

TJ Austin Elementary 1105 W Franklin St.

Bullard Southern Baptist 716 N Houston St., Bullard

Hideaway Member Service Building 101 Hide A Way Lane, Hideaway

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale 200 E Hubbard St., Lindale

Cameron-J Jarvis Library 102 S Georgia St. Troup.

Click here for a map of Election Day voting sites in Smith County.