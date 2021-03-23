Tyler ISD preparing for full calendar of spring semester activities despite pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD anticipates being able to hold most, if not all, of its extracurricular school activities this year, despite the fact that the pandemic continues.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford, in addressing the school board Monday night, said that although the COVID-19 outbreak last year caused many school activities to be canceled, this year extracurricular activities are continuing as scheduled.

“I feel very confident that we are going to finish our extra-curricular calendar,” Crawford said.

He credited the following of health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a mask with keeping infection rates down and allowing schools to remain open.

Sporting and academic competitions are set to continue as scheduled and activities such as the prom and graduation also are set to take place.

Crawford said he believes students will be allowed to have many more guests attend graduation ceremonies in Rose Stadium this year compared to last year.

He said that for graduation, the district is still establishing “what the protocols will look like.”

NEW SPORTS SURFACES

In other action, the board signed off on plans to spend $1,737,105 to replace the synthetic playing surfaces and tracks at Tyler High School and Legacy High School.

“Varsity football/soccer fields at both high schools have reached their life cycles to the extent that replacement is necessary,” said information presented to the board. “With construction of all other high school athletic fields being completed this summer, it would be advantageous for the district to replace these fields at the same time.”

The contract was awarded to Hellas, a company that specializes in sports field construction.

The board also approved spending just over $200,000 to replace the gym floors at Austin Bell, Bonner, Douglas, Peete, Ramey and Jack elementary schools.

The floors are all about 15 years old and are nearing the end of their “design lifespan,” the board was informed. The new rubberized sports floors are expected to be easier to clean and maintain.