TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whitney Mayfield and Rudolph (Randy) Rendon have recently been been named in new leadership roles for Tyler Junior College (TJC).

Whitney Mayfield has been named director of public affairs and media relations. In her new position, Mayfield serves as the initial contact for media inquiries, coordinates media events and interview request, and develops TJC’s external communications strategy.

After earning a journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 2010, Mayfield relocated to Tyler, where she worked for nearly a decade as a news producer at a local Tyler television station. She recently earned a master’s degree in communications and strategic innovation from Texas Tech University, graduating with a 4.0 GPA.

Rudolph (Randy) Rendon joined TJC as director of the TJC Law Enforcement Academy. He most recently served as director of the law enforcement academy at Temple College.

Render has 40 years of experience as a Texas Peace Officer, with 20 of those as a police chief. After retiring from the sheriff’s department, he began his career in police administration and served as the police chief for the Aldine, Houston and San Antonio school districts as well as St. Edward’s University in Austin. While at Houston ISD and St. Edward’s University, he also served as the Accreditation Officer for the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (CALEA) and led his team to national accreditation for both agencies.

An avid runner, Rendon has completed 114 marathons and, in 2015, won the Master’s Division of the Tyler Rose Marathon with a time of 3 hours and 30 minutes, setting a national age group record and selection as an “All American” with U.S. Track and Field.