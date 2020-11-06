Tyler K-9 retires, is adopted by officer who was her partner

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A Tyler Police Department K-9 retired recently, and she also found her forever home.

According to police, K-9 Izzie assisted officials from 2014 to 2020 with Officer Garrett Martin, who is now a detective.

Izzie served as a drug detection and tracking dog. She also won honors such as first place at the 2019 National Narcotic Detection Dog Association competition. Izzie received the Bark Bandit Trooper Award for top German Shepherd over five years old.

Now, Martin also adopted Izzie, so they can continue to be the best of friends.