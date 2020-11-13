Tyler Legacy homecoming game against Mesquite Horn postponed tonight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler ISD announced today that the game against Mesquite Horn is being postponed.

According to a news release from Tyler Legacy, Mesquite Horn made this decision “out of an abundance of caution due to concerns of possible exposure of COVID-19 within the Mesquite Horn football program.”

Greg Priest, the Tyler ISD Director of Athletics said they were saddened by this outcome, but they “appreciate Mesquite Horn taking these precautionary measures for the safety of our players, coaches, and fans.”

He also mentioned they are trying to reschedule the game, and it could be made up on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1:00 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium in Tyler.

The district also stated that if the game is not rescheduled, then tickets will be refunded.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51