Tyler Lowe’s store receives shipment of generators

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Lowe’s Home Improvement, 5720 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, received a shipment of 192 electric generators Tuesday morning.

“People need them,” Assistant Store Manager Stott Gibbons said.

Tens of thousands of East Texans are without power and electricity. Some have been without power for hours.

Gibbons said people were waiting in the store Tuesday morning to buy a generator.

“They’re going to go fast,” Gibbons said.