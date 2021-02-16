TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Lowe’s Home Improvement, 5720 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, received a shipment of 192 electric generators Tuesday morning.
“People need them,” Assistant Store Manager Stott Gibbons said.
Tens of thousands of East Texans are without power and electricity. Some have been without power for hours.
Gibbons said people were waiting in the store Tuesday morning to buy a generator.
“They’re going to go fast,” Gibbons said.
- LIVE: ERCOT answers questions amid millions of ongoing power outages across Texas
- Tyler, Longview reach coldest temperatures ever recorded Tuesday morning
- Tyler Lowe’s store receives shipment of generators
- JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health hiring for Pediatric Nurse
- JOB ALERT: Smith Enterprises is hiring for outside sales representative