Tyler man dies in Van Zandt County car rollover

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed late Monday night after a vehicle rollover on SH 64, seven miles west of Ben Wheeler.

51-year-old Daniel James Adams of Tyler was traveling east in an outside lane when the vehicle drifted off the roadway into a ditch.

The vehicle struck several mailboxes and a concrete culvert, causing it to rollover several times. Adams was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Adams died at the scene and taken to Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, according to DPS.