Tyler man has connections to the past and future of baseball

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rostell Williams is forever linked to the Negro Leagues through his family. Legends like Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson and Willie Mays all started there.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues, and Rostell William’s father, Jessee Williams, played for more than 15 years.

Jessee most notably with the Kansas City Monarchs from 1939 to 1947. He played with greats like Satchel Paige and the legendary Jackie Robinson.

Now, Rostell keeps his father’s legacy alive through momentos, news clippings and books. Rostell also said he wants to help the younger generation remember their history so they understand the impact black players had on the game we see today.

“You gotta remember now segregation was a theme in the south. And consequently, it migrated right to the north, so baseball was an important thing,” said Rostell.

Rostell’s 8 year old grandson Luke plays baseball too. He is on a travel team called the “Texas Canes,” and he plays shortstop just like his great-grandfather did.