TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is searching for a man that was accused of stealing AirPods and a wallet from a juvenile at Grand Slam.

On April 14, a juvenile left her Apple AirPods and her wallet on an arcade game, when a man picked them up and left with three other people.

The man who allegedly stole the items was wearing a black shirt and a ball cap

The man and three other people left in a red Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Then, someone tried to send money to a cash app with her debit card.

If anyone has any information on the incident or can identify the man, they should contact Detective W. Thomas at 903-531-1035 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2388.