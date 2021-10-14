Tyler police working crash involving several vehicles with injuries

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are working a crash involving several vehicles.

The crash happened around 8 p.m., around the 2200 block of WSW Loop 323. Officers are still on scene where Tyler police said at least one if not multiple people have injuries. Officials say their conditions are not known at this time.

All East and Westbound lanes in the 2200 block of WSW loop 323 are closed. Tyler police are diverting traffic at Old Jacksonville Hwy and HWY 155 S.

Officials asked that drivers avoid this area if at all possible. The Tyler PD said the crash is an ongoing investigation and that officers and first responders are still at the location.

This story is developing, KETK will update this story as more information comes out.