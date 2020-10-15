Tyler Private School opens without accreditation and closes due to financial troubles

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- All signs of Revolution Academy are no where to be seen, after renting space inside the First Christian Church in Tyler.

The owners of Revolution Academy claimed it would be a brand new private school, serving students between kindergarten and high school.

“We were approached and asked if we would consider leasing them that space and so we worked out an agreement with them to do just that,” said Chris Pulliam, Senior Minister at First Christian.

Eli and Kacee Mullicin, the owners, began renting a building from the church back in August. Shortly before they closed, the Mullicin’s notified the church, they would be unable to continue paying rent.

“Right off we learned that they were having financial difficulties. I was not privy to the situation, but it was going to be a struggle for them to come forth with their lease payments,” explained Pulliam.

Pulliam says the relationship between the church and the school was solely a renter and lessee relationship.

First Christian Church has leased this property to other schools like Cumberland Academy and Tyler Classical Academy and hoped to have the same success with Revolution.

The Texas private school Association has no record of Revolution Academy. Private schools are less regulated since they’re not required to be licensed or accredited.

“That’s up to the parents to do that research and to know where they are sending their child and who they are sending their child to,” said Andrea Horton, Director of Development and Operations for Champions for Children in Tyler.

Since 1996, Champions for Children has been helping families and child care facilities. They say, while most private schools in Tyler are thriving and following regulation guidelines, some can fall through the cracks.

“Not all of them are accredited and there are definitely some loopholes, some ways around it, sometimes you don’t even have to do it. Many people do it right but sometimes people have a heart that’s right but it takes a lot of work,” explained Jackie Cannon, Executive Director for Champions for Children.

Many of the students who attended Revolution Academy are now being taught at home, or with a private teacher known to the family. Parents are trying to insure their students will not fall behind if they decide to choose another school for the Spring semester.

KETK News has made several attempts to reach out to the owners for a comment, and have not received a response.