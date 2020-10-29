Tyler receives $7,000 for Goodman Museum, annual recreational events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler has received a grant to help fund recreational events it sponsors.

The Louis and Peaches Owen Foundation donated $7,000 to the Parks and Recreation Department, an announcement from city, said.

The money will be used to make improvements to the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum and present the annual Holiday in the Garden event at the Tyler Rose Garden and Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament.

The department will use $5,000 to complete Phase 1 of a project to restore the Goodman-LeGrand Museum, $1,500 to improve lighting at Holiday in the Garden and $500 to hold the Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament held at Lindsey Park to help raise money for the East Texas Food Bank.

