Tyler seeks input on improving city bus routes during virtual open houses Nov. 12, 14

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input as it works to improve city bus routes.

People can offer comments during virtual open houses held via Zoom set for noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 14.

The public can join the meetings using the website link and information below.

Nov. 12 at noon

https://tooledesign.zoom.us/j/99632774488

Meeting ID: 996 3277 4488 Passcode: 919847

Join by phone: +1-651-372-8299 US

Meeting ID: 996 3277 4488

Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

https://tooledesign.zoom.us/j/96038393563

Meeting ID: 960 3839 3563 Passcode: 317400

Join by phone: +1 651 372 8299 US

Meeting ID: 960 3839 3563