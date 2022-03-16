TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the United States sends more aid to Ukraine, the city of Tyler has been working on providing relief through their Sister City affiliation.

“They need our help financially,” said the Mayor of Tyler, Don Warren.

Around 2,000 people have fled across the border into Poland. The city of Jelenia Góra is currently providing shelter, first-aid and food for 600 of those refugees at this time and asked the city of Tyler for help.

“Right now, it’s hard to ship goods,” said Warren. “What they need is financial support to buy what they need for the refugees that have.”

Jelenia Gora has become a center of assistance for twin towns in Ukraine. They have also aided those who have traveled across the border as refugees.

Liaison with Tyler Sister Cities for Jelenia Góra said this is personal after witnessing the Tyler community deal with natural disasters.

“It’s emotional. When people were coming to Tyler, we were dealing with the same thing. We were putting people into our churches and having to deal with immediate needs. So, you’ve got the feel for that,” said Liaison, Mickey Slimp.

As the invasion nears the border of Poland more refugees are on the way, the city of Tyler has asked people for donations.

“They can just go there and get a membership. We are always looking for people to be on the board. Once we are finished with COVID, we will be starting up travels again,” said Slimp.

The money will be collected through Tyler Sister Cities’ official website and wired directly to Mayor Jerzy Luzniak of Jelena Gora, Poland.

“What I want our community to do is to send enough money over there that makes an impact that they realize that a friend in need, is a friend indeed,” remarked Mayor Warren.

For those who would like to contribute a donation to the humanitarian efforts, click here.