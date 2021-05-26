Tyler’s renovated Fun Forest Pool opens Saturday with ceremony, free swimming



TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool, 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., will open for the summer season on Saturday.

A ceremony marking the opening is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. The pool was closed last year for renovations.

It does not cost anything to swim in the pool. It will be open:

Wednesday through Friday – noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 1 to 6 p.m.

Tyler Transit will offer free rides to Fun Forest Pool all summer. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to the Fun Forest Pool to receive the free ride. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.