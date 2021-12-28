ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK/KXAS) – A U.S. airman surprised his family during a Dallas Cowboys’ game.

Jaime Rodriguez was able to spend the holiday season with his family after not seeing them for more than a year, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.

“I hadn’t seen them, because of the pandemic and everything. I hadn’t seen them in over a year,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has served for four years in the U. S. Air Force, and his parents were not expecting him to visit recently.

“I actually had to hide for two weeks from my parents at my brother’s house,” said Rodriguez. “They had no idea I was secretly hiding. I was already in Texas. They had no idea.”

The family was reunited at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. Rodriguez’s mother, Mayra Nino, said it was a special moment. She believed their other son had bought them the football tickets since they are super fans.

“We’re sitting there, relaxing and to see him come right behind us, that was like an amazing, priceless moment,” she said.

Rodriguez showed up at the game and gave his parents a sweet surprise.

“It’s been very difficult for both of us the moment he first left and being away off and on not knowing when they’re coming back,” Nino said.

Rodriguez said it is important for him to make his parents proud.

“To be able to sit here with them and spend the holidays with them, I definitely don’t take that for granted,” he said.