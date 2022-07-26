AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will add new apprenticeship opportunities with $3.66 million in grant funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant is the seventh consecutive award from DOL to support the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in Texas.

“The earn while you learn model of apprenticeships provides job seekers with education by experts in their chosen field while obtaining wage increases as they master new skills. It’s a win-win since this model is also what many employers need to recruit, retain and retool their workforce.” Julian Alvarez-TWC Commissioner Representing Labor

The funding will increase the number of apprentices by creating new and expanding existing Registered Apprenticeship Programs. Apprentices are full-time, paid employees who earn while they learn.

Employers, local education agencies, local workforce development boards, and apprenticeship training committees seek funding for related classroom instruction for adults in registered apprenticeship training programs through TWC. Currently, there are 650 registered apprenticeship programs in Texas with 21,598 active participants.

For more information, email ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or visit Apprenticeship Texas. The Apprenticeship Texas Conference is Sept. 22-23.