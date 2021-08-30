U.S. Postal Service adds 24 sites in East Texas to local delivery pilot

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Postal Service will be adding 24 Connect Local sites in the East Texas area to get businesses affordable same-day and next-day delivery options.

The USPS Connect Local pilot program was designed in part to help businesses meet e-commerce expectations.

Connect local will now be available at the following post offices:

Arp – 75750

Athens – 75751, 75752

Ben Wheeler – 75754

Big Sandy – 75755

Brownsboro – 75756

Bullard – 75757

Chandler – 75758

Cushing – 75760

Flint – 75762

Frankston – 75763

Hawkins – 75765

Jacksonville – 75766

Lindale – 75771

Mineola – 75773

Murchison – 75778

Quitman – 75783

Rusk – 75785

Troup – 75789

Van – 75790

Whitehouse – 75791

Winona – 75792

The USPS Connect local pilot launched on July 19 at seven Dallas and Houston sites and is now available at 385 Texas postal facilities. More pilot locations will be added in the coming months.

Connect Local includes three Tyler post office locations and serve the following ZIP codes:

Tyler Azalea Post Office , 2627 S. Broadway Ave. 75701, 75707, 75711′

, 2627 S. Broadway Ave. 75701, 75707, 75711′ Tyler Main Post Office , 2100 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 75702, 75704, 75705, 75706, 75708, 75712

, 2100 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 75702, 75704, 75705, 75706, 75708, 75712 South Tyler Post Office, 6722 S. Broadway Ave. STE 100, 75703

When businesses are enrolled in the program and agree to the program terms and conditions, they enter package information online and then bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the postal facility closest to their package destinations.

How the USPS Connect Local pilot works:

Businesses submit their contact information at www.uspsconnect.com. A USPS representative contacts them to agree to the online terms and conditions.

Next, they visit USPS Click-N-Ship online to enter package information, print shipping labels, prepay for postage and receive tracking numbers, all in one place. No software integration needed.

Then they bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the designated postal facility first thing in the morning (5-7 a.m.) for same-day delivery, or 30 minutes before closing to receive next-day delivery to the ZIP code areas served by that location. They present their Click-N-Ship SCAN form and packages to the clerk.

Carriers deliver the packages as part of their daily routes.

Same-day delivery is expected but not guaranteed and may not be available at all locations. Next-day delivery may also be affected by holidays and availability of Sunday delivery. Business customers should speak with their USPS representative for details.

For more information, business customers may call 855-MY-USPS-CONNECT (855-698-7772) between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday to Friday, email USPSConnect@usps.gov, or visit www.uspsconnect.com.