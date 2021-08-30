U.S. Postal Service adds 24 sites in East Texas to local delivery pilot

September 19 2021 12:00 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Postal Service will be adding 24 Connect Local sites in the East Texas area to get businesses affordable same-day and next-day delivery options.

The USPS Connect Local pilot program was designed in part to help businesses meet e-commerce expectations.

Connect local will now be available at the following post offices:

  • Arp – 75750
  • Athens – 75751, 75752
  • Ben Wheeler – 75754
  • Big Sandy – 75755
  • Brownsboro – 75756
  • Bullard – 75757
  • Chandler – 75758
  • Cushing – 75760
  • Flint – 75762
  • Frankston – 75763
  • Hawkins – 75765
  • Jacksonville – 75766
  • Lindale – 75771
  • Mineola – 75773
  • Murchison – 75778
  • Quitman – 75783
  • Rusk – 75785
  • Troup – 75789
  • Van – 75790
  • Whitehouse – 75791
  • Winona – 75792

The USPS Connect local pilot launched on July 19 at seven Dallas and Houston sites and is now available at 385 Texas postal facilities. More pilot locations will be added in the coming months.

Connect Local includes three Tyler post office locations and serve the following ZIP codes:

  • Tyler Azalea Post Office, 2627 S. Broadway Ave. 75701, 75707, 75711′
  • Tyler Main Post Office, 2100 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 75702, 75704, 75705, 75706, 75708, 75712
  • South Tyler Post Office, 6722 S. Broadway Ave. STE 100, 75703

When businesses are enrolled in the program and agree to the program terms and conditions, they enter package information online and then bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the postal facility closest to their package destinations.

How the USPS Connect Local pilot works:

  • Businesses submit their contact information at www.uspsconnect.com. A USPS representative contacts them to agree to the online terms and conditions.
  • Next, they visit USPS Click-N-Ship online to enter package information, print shipping labels, prepay for postage and receive tracking numbers, all in one place. No software integration needed.
  • Then they bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the designated postal facility first thing in the morning (5-7 a.m.) for same-day delivery, or 30 minutes before closing to receive next-day delivery to the ZIP code areas served by that location. They present their Click-N-Ship SCAN form and packages to the clerk.
  • Carriers deliver the packages as part of their daily routes.

Same-day delivery is expected but not guaranteed and may not be available at all locations. Next-day delivery may also be affected by holidays and availability of Sunday delivery. Business customers should speak with their USPS representative for details.

For more information, business customers may call 855-MY-USPS-CONNECT (855-698-7772) between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday to Friday, email USPSConnect@usps.gov, or visit www.uspsconnect.com.

