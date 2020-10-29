UPDATE: TxDOT adding flashing lights to warning signs on Texas 64 at Wolfe Lane

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Transportation is adding flashing lights to existing warning signs at Texas Highway 64 and Wolfe Lane, east of Chapel Hill.

The intersection has been the site of several wrecks including a three-vehicle accident early this month that involved a tanker truck and sent three people to the hospital.

There is no turn lane on Highway 64 onto Wolfe Lane.

“We are in the process of getting electrical service provided in order to install flashing beacons on the existing advanced warning signs to further alert drivers to the upcoming intersection at Wolfe Lane,” Kathi White, a TxDOT representative, said Wednesday. “We hope to have this completed in the next few weeks. We are also evaluating additional short term improvements at this intersection.”

TxDOT previously lowered the speed limit to 60 mph in this area and installed advanced warning signs on Texas Highway 64 in each direction.

“TxDOT will be submitting a project this week to install a left turn lane on SH 64 at Wolfe Lane under the current Highway Safety Improvement Program’s (HSIP) project call,” White said.

The projects compete for available HSIP funding with other proposed projects.

“If the project is not selected under the HSIP call, we will continue to evaluate options for constructing a left turn lane as funding becomes available,” she said.