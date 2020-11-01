UT Health to open urgent care clinic in Canton Nov. 2

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – UT Health East Texas will open an urgent care center in Canton on Monday.

The healthcare system purchased the old Canton Express Med at 301 E. State Highway 243 and will reopen it as UT Health East Texas Urgent Care.

The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, said a news release.

UT Health East Texas Urgent Care will provide walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, treating patients 3 months and older. Conditions treated include:

• Fever

• Cold and flu

• Minor cuts that may need stitches

• Possible broken bones or simple fractures

• Minor, eye, ear and skin irritation

• Sore throat

• Sprains and strains

• Vomiting and diarrhea

The clinic provides on-site, rapid COVID-19, flu and strep testing at its urgent care clinics, the announcement said.

Patients can also schedule a virtual visit by going to UTHealthEastTexasUrgentCare.com. All UT Health Urgent Care clinics follow CDC-recommended COVID-19 safety protocols.