UT Tyler gets $240,000 grant to train teachers in Belize

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler has been awarded a $241,502 grant from the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan, Belize, to strengthen teacher training in Belize.

UT Tyler received the Central America Regional Security Initiative, Economic Support Fund grant to targeting marginalized communities in Belize, the university announced.

Dr. Yanira Oliveras-Ortiz, associate professor of education and assistant director of the School of Education, is leading UT Tyler’s efforts in the collaboration.

“The School of Education and the educators of Belize have worked together for several years in research, professional development, study abroad programs and other initiatives.We are excited about this new phase in our partnership, which will potentially impact the entire nation of Belize; and we are fortunate to have received the CARSI grant. The funds will help us to provide the support our Belizean colleagues need.’’ Oliveras-Ortiz

The Belize Ministry of Education is working to strengthen primary education in remote villages where classes often take place in buildings with no electricity and there are limited access to teaching resources, the announcement said.

UT Tyler will virtually train supervisors on best practices, the announcement said.

“Preservice supervision training will be one step toward redesigning the school system’s entire teacher preparation program,’’ she said in the news release. “Our overall goal is to build the capacity of Belize educators so they can ultimately lead instructional changes in their schools.’’