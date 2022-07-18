TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler announced a $10 million gift from The Robert M. Rogers Foundation to its School of Medicine to support mental and behavioral health education. In recognition of this gift, the university will name its department of psychiatry The Robert M. Rogers Department of Psychiatry.

A portion of the gift will be used to establish the Robert M. Rogers Scholarship and mental health curriculum in the School of Medicine. In addition, with the cross-disciplinary need for mental health education, the gift also supports faculty positions in the School of Medicine, School of Nursing and Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy. This support comes on the heels of an anonymous gift of $4 million earlier this year to support School of Medicine scholarships and faculty research.

“Transformational is the word that comes to mind when reflecting on this wonderful gift.” UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP.

The Rogers gift brings to fruition the hope expressed for years by Robyn Rogers, president of the foundation, and key community leaders to have a medical school to help address mental health issues in Tyler and East Texas. The board voted unanimously to provide the gift in order to help the region and anywhere else it may be needed in the mental health area.

“This donation allows the School of Medicine to teach mental health differently,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, UT Tyler executive vice president for health affairs and vice provost. “It’s going to allow us to develop courses and curriculum that changes the next generation of physicians and health care professionals.”