UT Tyler, UT Health to host vaccine drive-thru for Tier 1A and Tier 1B eligible patients

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler and UT Health will be hosting a vaccine drive-thru clinic on Friday and Saturday Jan. 8-9. Moderna vaccines will be available for those eligible in Tier 1A and Tier 1B.

“Our goal is for every eligible person in East Texas to easily get a COVID-19 vaccination,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Persons age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, and anyone age 16 and older who have at least one chronic medical condition.”

The COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna are administered so that the second vaccine is given at least 28 days after the first dose. Persons who receive their first dose from NET Health will be contacted later this month to be scheduled to receive their second dose.

“First responders (fire fighters, ambulance workers, police officers, etc.), last responders (funeral home employees, medical examiners, etc.), school nurses, home health workers, and health care workers who provide direct care to patients are eligible within the Tier 1A category,” says Russell Hopkins, the NET Health Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness.

Options to register for these drive-thru vaccine clinics for eligible persons will include:

Online registration by visiting the “Vaccine Updates” section of at NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Register Here” link. Phone registration, Mondays through Fridays during the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., by calling the Center for Healthy Living at (903) 593 – 7474. Persons not registered for either day can arrive in the drive-thru lanes and scan a QR code to view available appointment times for the current day, or to schedule a future appointment if there are no openings available on that day. Everyone is recommended to register before arrival.

When all available openings become full, the registration options also allow persons to enroll into our waiting list to be contacted when the next drive-thru vaccine clinics become scheduled by the NET Health Immunizations Department.

Those in Tier 1A are part of the health care workers which include:

Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to: Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.) Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials

Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes: Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

Residents of long-term care facilities

Second Tier

Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to: Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.) Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities

Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes: Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

Texas Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.