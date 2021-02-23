Utah plumbers coming to Lufkin to help with broken pipes following winter storm

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL/KETK) – Outages and water issues in Texas became a national story as the Lone Star State tries to recover from a state of disaster.

Pieces of Texan infrastructure like water pipes were just not built to withstand the extended periods of freezing temperatures. As a result, thousands were left without water and several Texas cities are still under boil water notices.

Frank Hatch, a plumber out of Utah, saw the news coverage of Texas and decided he wanted to help.

“The other morning, I woke up, it was two in the morning, and I was having anxiety. I was feeling really bad for the people in Texas,” he said. “And I knew they didn’t have enough plumbers down there to take care of their needs. They don’t deal with frozen lines like we do.”

For the next few days, Hatch and his team will be gathering pipes, fixings and other gear to load their trucks for a drive to Texas.

“For us to be able to go down to Texas and help our fellow Americans, it means a lot to me,” he said. “When I reached out to my employees, it was only within minutes that they jumped on the boat and they said, ‘Frank, we’ll follow you anywhere.’”

Hatch says he’ll stay as long as it takes to help as many people as possible, and he’ll do it for free.

“I need to help in this country, and I need to feel a part of something,” Hatch said. “I want to show how we can unite and take care of each other. Just for a few moments, let me go down and show these young men and the people of Texas that there is still love in our country.”

Hatch believes this could be a way to bring Americans together, especially with how divided things have been recently.

