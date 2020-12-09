UT Tyler-UT Health Science Center merger receives approval

The bell tower at The University of Texas at Tyler, Courtesy: UT System

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The merger of the University of Texas at Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler is one step closer to becoming reality.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges on Tuesday approved an operation plan to merge the two institutions. The approval from the higher education governing board is “one of the last critical steps in a process that began last year,” said a statement issued by the University of Texas System.

If all goes as planned, the merger will officially take place Jan. 1 and UTHSCT will become an instructional site of UT Tyler while continuing as a hospital.

The UT System Board of Regents will meet later this month to take action on implementation of the merger, the announcement said.

The Board of Regents and Chancellor James B. Milliken previously announced intentions to combine the resources of the two Tyler-based institutions.

The merger will “result in an aligned university that is stronger than its parts,” the announcement from the UT System said.