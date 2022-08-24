UVALDE, Texas (KETK) — The Uvalde CISD Board of Trustees is set to decide whether or not Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo will be terminated at a special meeting on Wednesday night.

The decision is set to be made in the meeting after community members are given the opportunity for public comment.

Arredondo has been the center of intense scrutiny after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde when law enforcement on the scene had a delayed response. The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steve McCraw, called the way the situation was handled an “abject failure.”

Arredondo was acting as commander on the scene when he told law enforcement to wait to go into the classrooms, officials said.

The shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

