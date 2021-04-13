VAX FACTS: Still need a COVID-19 shot? NET Health sets new vaccine clinics at Harvey Convention Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — NET Health, the public health district serving the Tyler area, is a COVID-19 vaccination hub for Smith County. It operates vaccination clinics at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St.

NET Health has released the following concerning upcoming clinics.

First Dose Pfizer Vaccine Appointments are Open for Wednesday and Thursday

On Wednesday and Thursday, April 14-15, anyone over the age of 16 can obtain the first Pfizer vaccine between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. First dose Pfizer vaccines will be provided based upon the supply that is made available.

Appointments are recommended, but are not required.

“We still encourage interested persons to make an appointment selecting your preferred day and time by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and clicking the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “On this webpage, anyone can view the available appointment times to receive your first or your second Pfizer vaccine.”

Second Dose PFIZER Vaccine Appointments are Open for Friday and Saturday

People who received their first Pfizer vaccine on March 29 or earlier can receive their second Pfizer vaccine Friday or Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For the April 16 or 17 clinics, appointments for people to receive their second Pfizer vaccine are recommended but not required, as long as the individual shows their CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card. People who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 30 from any vaccine provider can received their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health by visiting the “Vaccine Updates” link at NETHealthCOVID19.org.

Updates on Future COVID Vaccine Clinics

All available appointments for vaccinations will be posted upon the “Vaccine Updates” webpage of NETHealthCOVID19.org and will be updated as new shipments of COVID vaccines are received by our NET Health Immunizations Department.

People who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by calling 903-617-6404 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.