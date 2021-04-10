VAX FACTS: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to a list from the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services, East Texas will receive 12,380 vaccines.
There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.
If you know someone who is eligible for the vaccine but lacks internet access, you can tell them to call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.
This list includes only allocations for first doses of the vaccine by county. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.
Below is a list of East Texas counties along with a list of how many and what type of vaccine they will receive this week.
BOWIE COUNTY
Christus St. Michael Health System – 2600 Saint Michael Dr., Texarkana – 2,000 Moderna Vaccines
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Sycamore Medical Clinic – 1021 S Sycamore St., Palestine – 100 J&J Vaccines
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice Powledge – 1400 FM 3452, Palestine – 100 J&J Vaccines
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice BETO – 1391 FM 3328, Tennessee Colony – 100 J&J Vaccines
ANGELINA COUNTY
- Angelina County and Cities Health District Lufkin – 503 Hill St. Ste 100, Lufkin – 2,000 Moderna Vaccines
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice Duncan – 1502 S. First Street, Diboll – 100 Moderna Vaccines
- Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy, Inc. – 200 Gaslight Blvd., Lufkin – 100 Moderna Vaccines
GREGG COUNTY
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 700 E Marshall Ave., Longview – 1,170 Pfizer Vaccines
- LHD Gregg County Health Department – 405 E Marshall Ave., Longview – 100 Moderna Vaccines
PANOLA COUNTY
Brookshires Pharmacy 8 – 412 W Panola St., Carthage – 100 Moderna Vaccines
POLK COUNTY
Livingston Pharmacy – 714 West Church Street, Livingston – 100 Moderna Vaccines
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- Nacogdoches Med Center Hospital Pharmacy – 4920 NE Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches – 1,400 Moderna Vaccines
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – 1204 N Mound St., Nacogdoches – 300 J&J Vaccines
- Striplings Pharmacy – 1205 N Mound St., Nacogdoches – 100 Moderna Vaccines
RUSK COUNTY
Texas Department of Criminal Justice – 900 Industrial Drive, Henderson – 100 J&J Vaccines
SMITH COUNTY
- Department of State Health Services Public Health Region Headquarters – 2521 W. Front St., Tyler – 100 Moderna Vaccines and 500 J&J Vaccines
- QLTC Pharmacy Solutions, LLC – 4285 Chandler Highway, Tyler – 100 Moderna Vaccines
- Tyler Family Circle of Care – 2990 N Broadway Ave. and 928 N Glenwood Blvd, Tyler – 100 Moderna Vaccines
- NET Health – 815 N Broadway Ave., Tyler – 3,510 Pfizer Vaccines
TITUS COUNTY
Super 1 Pharmacy 611 – 602 S Jefferson Ave., Mount Pleasant – 100 Moderna Vaccines
TYLER COUNTY
Tyler County Hospital Family Medical Clinic -104 N Beech St., Woodville – 100 Moderna Vaccines
