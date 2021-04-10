VAX FACTS: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in East Texas

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to a list from the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services, East Texas will receive 12,380 vaccines.

There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.

If you know someone who is eligible for the vaccine but lacks internet access, you can tell them to call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.

This list includes only allocations for first doses of the vaccine by county. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.

Below is a list of East Texas counties along with a list of how many and what type of vaccine they will receive this week.

BOWIE COUNTY

Christus St. Michael Health System – 2600 Saint Michael Dr., Texarkana – 2,000 Moderna Vaccines

ANDERSON COUNTY

Sycamore Medical Clinic – 1021 S Sycamore St., Palestine – 100 J&J Vaccines

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Powledge – 1400 FM 3452, Palestine – 100 J&J Vaccines

Texas Department of Criminal Justice BETO – 1391 FM 3328, Tennessee Colony – 100 J&J Vaccines

ANGELINA COUNTY

Angelina County and Cities Health District Lufkin – 503 Hill St. Ste 100, Lufkin – 2,000 Moderna Vaccines

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Duncan – 1502 S. First Street, Diboll – 100 Moderna Vaccines

Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy, Inc. – 200 Gaslight Blvd., Lufkin – 100 Moderna Vaccines

GREGG COUNTY

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 700 E Marshall Ave., Longview – 1,170 Pfizer Vaccines

LHD Gregg County Health Department – 405 E Marshall Ave., Longview – 100 Moderna Vaccines

PANOLA COUNTY

Brookshires Pharmacy 8 – 412 W Panola St., Carthage – 100 Moderna Vaccines

POLK COUNTY

Livingston Pharmacy – 714 West Church Street, Livingston – 100 Moderna Vaccines

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Nacogdoches Med Center Hospital Pharmacy – 4920 NE Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches – 1,400 Moderna Vaccines

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – 1204 N Mound St., Nacogdoches – 300 J&J Vaccines

Striplings Pharmacy – 1205 N Mound St., Nacogdoches – 100 Moderna Vaccines

RUSK COUNTY

Texas Department of Criminal Justice – 900 Industrial Drive, Henderson – 100 J&J Vaccines

SMITH COUNTY

Department of State Health Services Public Health Region Headquarters – 2521 W. Front St., Tyler – 100 Moderna Vaccines and 500 J&J Vaccines

QLTC Pharmacy Solutions, LLC – 4285 Chandler Highway, Tyler – 100 Moderna Vaccines

Tyler Family Circle of Care – 2990 N Broadway Ave. and 928 N Glenwood Blvd, Tyler – 100 Moderna Vaccines

NET Health – 815 N Broadway Ave., Tyler – 3,510 Pfizer Vaccines

TITUS COUNTY

Super 1 Pharmacy 611 – 602 S Jefferson Ave., Mount Pleasant – 100 Moderna Vaccines

TYLER COUNTY

Tyler County Hospital Family Medical Clinic -104 N Beech St., Woodville – 100 Moderna Vaccines