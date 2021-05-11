4 veterans receive Quilts of Valor in Kilgore for their service

KILGORE, Texas (KETK)- On Monday, a group of East Texas veterans were recognized for their service.

Todd Clifton, Miguel Fabbiani, Nicola Hill and Bradley Clark received Quilts of Valor during an event at Eagle Eye Firearms. They all came from different branches of the military and served 70 years combined.

The quilts were presented to the veterans to bring them comfort. 270,000 of these have been awarded in the Unites States since the tradition was started.

“We’re very blessed to have this blanket ceremony today. It’s very comforting. It will always be around us to give us some comfort, give us a good feeling in our heart,” said Bradley Clark, who served with the Marine Corp for seven years.

Thousands of quilters all of over the U.S. have dedicated their time to create these pieces.

The quilt usually has three layers and many colors and fabrics.

The different layers symbolize different things such as the communities that live in the U.S.

The quilt also represents warmth and gratitude for the veterans’ sacrifice.