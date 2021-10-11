Bullard veteran non-profit receives Governor’s Volunteer Award

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery, a small East Texas veteran non-profit, received a Governor’s Volunteer Award Monday morning.

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, who is also the Honorary Chair for the 2021 38th annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards, announced the recipients Monday morning in Austin, saying that “Texans truly are generous by nature… I am so inspired by the generosity and selfless dedication demonstrated by volunteers across this great state over this past year.”

These awards are presented to 11 people or organizations that have shown exemplary service and volunteerism in the state of Texas. Among the recipients was the Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery 501c3, a non-profit for combat veterans to help them cope with the traumas of war. They recieved the award for Innovation in Volunteerism.

Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery 501c3 provides free hunting and fishing trips to veterans in an effort to aid in recovering from combat-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The organization was founded by wounded soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and supports more than 100 combat veterans and their families each year.

The organization also provides Gold Star families with hunting and fishing excursions while serving as male role models for children and teens during thier time of need.

Beyond these services, Hookset Brothers raises funds for fallen veterans’ funerals, host holiday celebrations for military families, and volunteer as coaches for various high school sports teams within their community.