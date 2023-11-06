TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CampV’s flagship building will now be known as the Campbell and Snow Veterans Resource Center following a ceremony on Monday.

The building was renamed in honor of Susan Campbell and Jim Snow, who co-founded CampV in 2017.

In the past four years, CampV had more than 16,000 appointments aiming to help service members and their families.

“It was Jim Snow and Susan Campbell that came together in a Starbucks parking lot, in a Starbucks of all places, and wrote down on a napkin a one-stop shop idea for veteran services here in East Texas,” said Jim Gladhill, CampV executive director.

Campbell and Snow said there were a lot of resources for veterans to navigate but they wanted to be an organization that was easily accessible and online.

“There are a lot of sources but it is hard for veterans to navigate all that goodwill online to be able to have a trusted resource and I think that’s what we are representing,” said Campbell.

Their goal now is for CampV to serve more veterans and for their program to be redone across the state and nationwide. To learn more visit CampV online.