TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s been 75 years since women gained the ability to become members of the military, the occasion is honored every June 12th in the United States.

In 1948, President Harry Truman signed a bill enabling women to serve as permanent, regular members of armed forces in the United States.

Two East Texans share their military experiences and what Women Veterans Day means to them.

“The reality is that a lot of times we are forgotten about,” said Jenn Ford, Army veteran.

In August, it will be two decades of service in the Navy for Loni Cerny. She explained women are necessary to the mission and people forget that.

“It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in the past 20 years, and for our service to even be recognized,” said Loni Cerny.

Carthage native, Jenn Ford served in the Army for eleven years. She explained a common experience as a woman veteran.

“Try and present your veteran’s card and they look at you like confused… to me we’re out here,” said Ford.

Sharing what the military taught her. “How to take responsibility, how to be selfless, teaches you a lot of leadership skills, how to take charge of situations even if you don’t really know the answers to,” said Ford.

And even on the hardest of days, knowing that their sacrifice provides our freedom. “Three deployments, one to Bahrain, two to Iraq, did some of the hardest and longest days I’ve done in the military but some of the most rewarding days,” said Cerny.

Recalling what it was like when she started her career and how far we’ve come along. “My first command I was on a ship of like, 1,300 people and there were only two hundred of us that were women,” said Cerny.

Mentioning the difficulties for both men and women of reintegrating back into life after people have served and encouraging them to get help. “Go out and use your benefits and reach out to your military brothers and sisters for assistance,” said Ford.

Celebrating all of the women who have or are currently serving our great nation. From all of us at KETK we are thankful for all who have and are serving our country.