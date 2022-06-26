TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank wants local veterans to know that help is available whenever they are hungry.

In order to show that “boots are on the ground” combatting hunger for veterans every day, on Friday, volunteers built boots out of cans. Team members for Humana and local veteran groups used about 1,900 cans to build the pair Friday morning. For those involved, it was about showing support to past service members.

“When the suicide rate of veterans is 22-a-day, I just think its important to show these people that we appreciate them,” said Bill Morris, Panola County Veterans Service Officer. “We know you are here and if we can help we want to do that.”

According to recent government analysis, between 2015 and 2019, about of 11% of veterans lived in food-insecure households.