East Texas honoring Veterans Day, former airmen recall 22 years in service

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Veteran’s Day is a day to thank those who have served and actively serving our country and those serving right here at home.

Travis Gladwill, is a veteran who served in the United States Air Force for 22 years.

“I retired in 2018. What made me get into it was honestly a birthright. Every single person in my family had served in some form or fashion, most of them in the Army,” said Gladwill.

Gladwill has been stationed all over the world while on duty.

“I’ve got 6 combat tours, 3 in Iraq and 3 in Afghanistan, I’ve also deployed to Saudi Arabia twice, Kuwait twice, did 1 year in South Korea,” Gladwill mentioned

Less than 1% of the population here in the United States is made up of military men and women.

Gladwill shared it’s an honor to be a part of the military community and has continued to serve here in East Texas.

“When you get out, veterans have a hard time getting that camaraderie back because they spent so long in that family setting that when they get out, that family seems to disappear sometimes,” Gladwill added.

Gladwill was given the opportunity at Camp V to continue his calling.

By helping veterans feel more at home.

“It doesn’t matter if a veteran needs help with transportation assistance, education, employment, help with VA claims, and helping with treatment: PTSD, TBI, anxiety,” Gladwill said.

Camp V is the one place where veterans can come to feel safe and hang out with other veterans.

“East Texas has the second-largest veteran population in the entire State. Back in 2017 when they did a survey, we found out it was also the least served,” shared Gladwill.

Gladwill would like to let all veterans know, if you need anything, come by Camp V. The replica of the tomb of the unknown in white roses does not have a timeline of when it will be completed. It will be available in the Tyler Rose Garden within the next year.